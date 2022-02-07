Tennessee Basketball freshman Zakai Zeigler named SEC Freshman of the Week

In Tennessee's wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina last week, Zeigler averaged 16 points, 3 assists, and 2.5 steals per game while hitting six 3-pointers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball freshman Zakai Zeigler has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

In Tennessee's wins over Texas A&M and South Carolina last week, Zeigler averaged 16 points, 3 assists, and 2.5 steals per game while hitting six 3-pointers.

The wins also moved Tennessee up three spots to No. 19 on this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

Against Texas A&M, Zeigler scored 14 points, dished out three assists, and crossed-up a defender that put him at No. 2 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.

On Saturday at South Carolina, Zeigler scored 18 points, all in the second half. He was 6-9 from the field, including 4-4 from behind the arc.



Zeigler is averaging 13.8 points per game over his last four games and has scored in double figures in seven of Tennessee's 10 SEC games.



Zeigler is Tennessee's third-leading scorer in SEC play, averaging 9.4 points per game.