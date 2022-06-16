Tennessee will host Texas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season

Last season, the Vols visited Texas as a part of the event. Tennessee lost by one point after surging back from down 17 points in the second half.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Men's Basketball will host Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2023 according to the university.

The game is set for Jan. 28, 2023, inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Texas won against Tennessee in Austin last season in a narrow one-point victory. The Vols surged back from down 17 points in the second half to give themselves a chance to win, thanks in large part to their defense and some timely shots from Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Ziegler.

In that game, head coach Rick Barnes returned to his old coaching stomping grounds for the first time since he left Texas. He coached there for 17 seasons before joining Tennessee.

The Vols are 2-0 in Knoxville against Texas and are 4-0 at home in the SEC/Big12 Challenge.