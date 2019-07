Redshirt freshman forward D.J. Burns placed his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal Monday. Sources confirmed the news to WBIR, shortly after word of the news circulated Twitter.

There's a chance he returns to Tennessee should a transfer not take place

Burns was rated as the No. 103 overall prospect in 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He attended York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill, S.C. where he totaled over 1000 points and 1000 rebounds.