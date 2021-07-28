SEC announces Vols' conference basketball schedule

The Vols will add the nation's second-ranked recruiting class to a group of experienced veterans, including super-senior forward John Fulkerson.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols schedule for the 2021-22 basketball season is being finalized with the addition of the SEC opponents.

Each team plays 18-games within the conference.

Tennessee will welcome Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt to Thompson-Boling Arena this season.

They'll hit the road to play Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Vols play Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt twice every regular season. This year, they'll also get Arkansas and LSU two times.

Times, dates and television information on the 2021 SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Last month, Tennessee announced its 2021-22 non-conference slate, highlighted by a trip to the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in November, neutral site games against Texas Tech and Memphis, and a road contest against Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

It ought to be a great season for Vol fans to look forward to.