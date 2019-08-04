KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gosh, we're going to miss those guys.

Forget for just a minute that Rick Barnes' future is up in the air at UT and that Jordan Bone is testing out the NBA draft, and check out who just painted the Rock on the University of Tennessee campus.

Tennessee basketball tweeted out a picture of the Rock with the spray-painted message, "Thank you Vol Nation!" and signed by the team's four seniors--- Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Brad Woodson and Lucas Campbell, along with their jersey numbers.

The tweet says, "From our seniors, with love."

These four guys are credited with changing the culture for Tennessee basketball and building a strong foundation for the program into the future. The team went 15-19 in their first year at UT, which was also Rick Barnes first season at the helm. Their sophomore campaign wasn't much better, with a 16-16 finished. But something started clicking their junior year, going 26-9 then finishing 31-6 in their final campaign.

That's a lot to be proud of. So no, thank YOU, Admiral, Kyle, Brad and Lucas! Rocky Top loves you!

