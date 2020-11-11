UT signs highly-rated California guard for Class of 2021

Rick Barnes said Wednesday that highly-rated wing Jahmai Mashack (pronounced: juh-MY MAY-shack) has signed and submitted his National Letter of Intent. Mashack plans to enroll at UT in the summer and will be a freshman for the Volunteers in 2021-22. Mashack, a 6-5 California native, is rated as a national top-50 prospect by Rivals.com and the No. 4 overall prospect in his state by 247sports.com. He also is an honors student in the classroom.





"Jahmai is a big, physical guard who is a great competitor and plays the game the right way," Barnes said. "We love that he understands the importance of defense, team basketball and hard work. He's got the mindset and athleticism we look for in a Vol, and we believe he's just scratching the surface in terms of how special he can be on both ends of the floor. Jahmai comes from a terrific family and really fits our culture on and off the court. He'll be fun to coach."



National basketball recruiting analyst Josh Gershon of 247sports.com described Mashack as physical wing with ideal toughness and physicality and one of the top defenders in his class. Gershon also noted that Mashack uses his size, length, athleticism, motor and instincts to lock up opposing guards and wings.



Mashack's parents were both Division I athletes. His father, Elton, played basketball at Loyola Marymount, and his mother, Meika, ran track at UNLV before graduating from Cal. His older brother, Kwesi, played football at Arizona.



