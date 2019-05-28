The Tennessee men's basketball program will make its Canadian debut next season when they face Washington in the James Naismith Classic on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Toronto.

The Volunteers and Huskies will play at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NBA's Toronto Raptors and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. It will be the first time the two teams have ever played each other.

In their second season under the direction of head coach Mike Hopkins,

Washington won the 2019 Pac-12 regular-season championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, finishing with a 27-9 record.

"We're appreciative of being included in the James Naismith Classic and are looking forward to competing against a really well coached Washington program that we have a lot of respect for," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "I know from experience that these events hosted by the Naismith Hall of Fame are great experiences for our players and fans. Having the opportunity to showcase Tennessee basketball in Canada is a big deal. Canadian basketball continues to showcase tremendous growth and outstanding coaching while producing world-class players."

The inaugural James Naismith Classic tripleheader event also features a game between Buffalo and Harvard and a matchup of Rutgers and St. Bonaventure.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 via all Ticketmaster locations and the Scotiabank Arena box office. Game times and television broadcast information have not been announced.

Dr. James Naismith, known as the inventor of the game of basketball, was born in Almonte, Ontario on Nov. 6, 1981.

"Without Dr. James Naismith, the game we celebrate and cherish may not exist," President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame John L. Doleva said. "We are very proud to honor him with the inaugural James Naismith Classic in Ontario at Toronto's iconic venue, Scotiabank Arena. The Hall of Fame is a global museum, honoring basketball greats from countries around the world, and we're excited to be hosting six teams in Canada this fall."

This game is believed to be the first time a University of Tennessee athletic team will ever compete in Canada, though a few Canadians have seen success in Big Orange, including center Kyle Alexander, who graduated last year.