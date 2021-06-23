Tennessee Basketball to take on Texas next January in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Vols were chosen as one of the 10 teams representing the SEC during the challenge on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Basketball has been picked to play in next year's annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Vols will be one of 10 teams representing the SEC on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Each team that plays will also participate in the 2023 event.

Tennessee will take on the University of Texas in Austin. Start times and networks for the games will be announced at a later date.

The SEC currently holds a 25-24 advantage in the last five years of the event.

Below is the list of matchups: