Tennessee Basketball signs Tobe Awaka

New York native Tobe Awaka has signed with Tennessee Basketball and will enroll in July for the second session of summer school.

Awaka has reclassified to the class of 2022 and will enroll in July for the second session of summer school and be eligible this fall for the Vols.

Awaka committed to the Vols in May and comes from Cardinal Hayes High School. Last season he averaged 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

The power forward played in the same AAU program as current Vols guard Zakai Zeigler.

"Tobe gives us another big, strong presence in the post who plays a very physical brand of basketball," Rick Barnes told UT Athletics. "Tobe is an excellent student and had offers from multiple Ivy League programs. He's very comfortable playing down on the block, he can score with either hand and he has a nice shooting touch. He rebounds and moves well, and we love his toughness and grit."