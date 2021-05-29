Tennessee beats Florida, advances to SEC championship

The Vols shutout the Gators in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Saturday.

HOOVER, Ala. — The Tennessee baseball team is going to the SEC championship game. The Vols beat the Florida Gators, 4-0, in the conference semifinals on Saturday.

In only his third start of the season, pitcher Camden Sewell earned the victory with a strong performance on the mound. The junior pitched a season-high six innings, allowed two hits, gave up no runs, walked zero batters and collected six strikeouts.

Tennessee opened the scoring in the third inning, when Evan Russell singled to left field to bring home Liam Spence. Jordan Beck added two runs in the fourth via a RBI double and reaching home on a wild pitch. Spence scored the Vols' final run on a RBI single by Drew Gilbert, in the seventh inning.

The Tennessee defense held the Gators to four hits in the shutout victory. Two of those came in the bottom of the ninth. However, the Vols turned a double-play to end the threat of a rally.