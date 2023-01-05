Tennessee beats Mississippi State, 80-69

Jordan Horston finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball improved to 3-0 in SEC play with a win over Mississippi State on Thursday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee’s offense paced the Lady Vols through the first quarter as they shot 55% from the field and held a 25-18 lead after one.

Despite a scoring drought in the second quarter that lasted over three minutes, the Lady Vols still edged out the Bulldogs in scoring and took a 41-32 lead into halftime.

Rickea Jackson scored 12 first-half points to lead the way for the Lady Vols.

Mississippi State trimmed the lead to two in the third quarter, making it 50-48. Jackson and Tess Darby made some big buckets to extend the lead back out. Jackson made a layup, Darby made a three-pointer and then Jackson scored two more to get the lead back up to 57-48.

Tennessee led 61-54 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The Lady Vols built a double-digit lead when Jordan Horston scored a layup to make it 66-56. The Bulldogs got back within four points with 6:03 to go in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee led 69-65 with 3:57 left on the clock. Horston then hit a layup while being fouled and then scored a layup on the next possession for Tennessee.

Jasmine Franklin scored a layup to make the lead 76-65. Horston scored moments later to make it 78-67 after the Bulldogs had scored.

Horston finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the win. Jackson scored 18 points and six rebounds against her former team who she played three seasons for.