Tennessee beats Missouri, improves to 2-0

The Vols rushed for over 200 yards in Saturday’s 35-12 win over the Tigers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Vols dominated the line of scrimmage on offense. It led the way for 232 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee set the tone in the first half, rushing for 149 yards.

Ty Chandler led the way with 62 yards and a touchdown. Eric Gray had 60 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass. Jabari Small made an impact in his Vols debut with a 15-yard, first-down run on his first career carry.

The rest of the rushing yards came from Guarantano, who executed three quarterback sneaks to convert three fourth downs.

Guarantano continued using his legs in the third quarter. He and scrambled twice on Tennessee’s opening drive of the second half and capped it with a quarterback sneak for a touchdown. He scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on another quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.

Gray finished with 105 yards, while Chandler added 90 yards.

The Tennessee defense held Missouri to 344 total yards and kept the Tigers out of the endzone for most of the game. Their only touchdown did not occur until 2:06 left in the third quarter.

The Vols also held Missouri to 6 of 15 on third down and racked up 5 tackles for loss. Theo Jackson intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.