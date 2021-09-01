Tennessee beats Texas A&M, improve to 9-1

Santiago Vescovi scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Vols to victory.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The ninth-ranked Vols beat Texas A&M on Saturday, 68-54. The win improves Tennessee’s record to 9-1 (3-1 SEC).

Santiago Vescovi bounced back from his poor shooting performance against Arkansas, scoring a career-high 23 points. He shot 6/10 from three. He knocked down four three-pointers in the first half, leading Tennessee with 12 points at halftime.

As a team, the Vols shot 63 percent in the first 20 minutes. They led by as much as 14 points, before taking a 37-30 lead into the break.

Tennessee regained a 14-point lead in the second half, starting the period on a 7-0 run. They kept the Aggies at arm’s length the rest of the way. The Vols shot 59 percent from the floor and scored 18 points off Texas A&M’s 15 turnovers.

This is Rick Barnes 30th win over TAMU as a head coach. Tennessee now leads the all-time series, 9-6.