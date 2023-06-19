Tennessee baseball comes from behind to beat Stanford in the College World Series, 6-4

The Vols staved off elimination and picked up their first win in the College World Series since 2001.

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee came from behind to beat Stanford 6-4 in the College World Series on Monday to stave off elimination.

The Vols were able to get two runners on first and third after Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey singled in the first inning. Griffin Merritt then popped out to shallow left field and Ahuna tried to score at home. He was tagged out and UT didn't score as that double play ended the half-inning.

The Cardinal got two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the first. On a pitch from Chase Dollander, both runners stole second and third base. Vols catcher Cal Stark tried to throw out the runner stealing second, but the ball went into the outfield. Stanford tallied their first run as the base runner from third, Carter Graham, scored to make it 1-0.

Stanford then scored again on an RBI double from Alberto Rios for a 2-0 lead.

Stanford struck again in the bottom of the third inning. Braden Montgomery hit a single to bring in a run and make it 3-0. A sacrifice fly from Rios brought in another run to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Vols had the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning.

Hunter Ensley had a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-1. Dickey then hit an RBI single to bring in another run, making the score 4-2. Christian Moore tied it up 4-4 with a two-RBI single. UT left the bases loaded in that inning after Denton struck out swinging.

Tennessee took the lead in the seventh inning when Denton grounded out with a runner on second and third base to bring in another run. The Vols led 5-4. Blake Burke scored on a wild pitch after that to lead 6-4.

The Vols didn't trail from there.

Pitcher Chase Burns came in relief for Chase Dollander after three innings and was fantastic. He went six innings, allowed zero runs, two this and struck out nine batters.

Tennessee won their first College World Series game since 2001.