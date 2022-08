The Vols received the commitment from Dillione on Tuesday morning. He's the 69th top prospect in the Class of 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball received a commitment from four-star shooting guard Freddie Dillione on Tuesday morning according to On3's Joe Tipton.

Dillione is the 69th overall prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports.

The six-foot-four-inch athlete from Raleigh, North Carolina picked the Vols over schools like Alabama, Louisville, Texas, VCU, Virginia and Wake Forest.

He joins forward Cade Phillips as the other commit to the class for the Vols.