Tennessee drops to No. 21 on AP Top 25 poll despite win over South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football dropped five spots in this week's AP Top 25 poll to No. 21.

The Vols' started off their season with a 31-27 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Tennessee went into the first game of this unusual season ranked No. 16. The Vols are still one of the nine SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 poll.

Tennessee is set to play its first home game of the season against Missouri on Saturday.

Clemson, Alabama and now Florida, respectively, hold claim to the top three spots. Oklahoma previously held the No. 3 spot but fell to No. 18 after losing to Kansas State.

LSU fell from No. 6 to No. 20 after a loss to Mississippi State.

No. 6 Ohio State and No. 10 Penn State are back in the poll after the Big Ten announced its season would start in late October.

No. 14 Oregon also returned to the poll after the Pac-12 announced its season would begin in early November.

The Vols were placed at No. 14 in the pre-season poll for the first time since September 2017.