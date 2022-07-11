Tennessee falls to No. 5 in new College Football Playoff rankings

The Vols are coming off a 27-13 loss to Georgia last Saturday. The Bulldogs moved up to No. 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the new College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday,

The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the initial rankings prior to their loss this past Saturday to Georgia.

The Bulldogs are the new No. 1 after their 27-13 win over the Vols. Ohio State follows at No. 2 and then Michigan moved up to No. 3. TCU moved up to No. 4.

Earlier this week, the Vols dropped to No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll rankings. UT is 8-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.