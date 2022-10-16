SEC: Tennessee fined for competition area policy violation

The policy states that access to "competition areas is limited to only student-athletes, coaches, officials, etc.," according to SEC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of Tennessee will be fined due to fans entering the field following the game against Alabama, according to release.

UT will receive a fine of $100,000 for a second offense under the league's access to competition area policy. Tennessee was last fined for a violation following a basketball game against Florida in 2006, SEC said.

The policy states that "access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants... at no time during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area."