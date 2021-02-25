Vols add final regular-season home game against Florida on March 7

The Vols will be looking to avenge a horrible loss on January 19 to the Gators, where they were blown out 49-75

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee basketball team will now close out the regular season at home against Florida on Sunday, March 7.

Television information and tipoff time have yet to be determined.

The game was postponed from its original date on Feb. 10 because of positive COVID-19 testing within the Gators' program. The SEC left that open at the beginning of the season in order to host any makeup games needed because of the pandemic.

UT will honor its seniors prior to the game at Thompson-Boling Arena, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, and EJ Anosike.

The Vols will be looking to avenge a horrible loss on January 19 to the Gators, where they were blown out 49-75.

Ticket holders will receive an email explaining when digital tickets will be available to be added to their Apple/Android-based wallet app from their AllVols.com account. Ticket holders with physical tickets can use the ticket labeled for March 3.

The Vols, ranked No. 25, will play Auburn on Saturday at noon at TBA. That game can be seen on ESPN. There will not be a mid-week game next week.