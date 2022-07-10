Five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley commits to Tennessee Football

Bradley is ranked as the fifth-best EDGE in the class of 2023 and the 36th overall recruit in the country.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's 2023 class got a big addition today in five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley.

Missouri's top recruit is also listed as the fifth-rated edge rusher and 36th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Bradley received 32 scholarship offers and only visited South Carolina and Texas A&M, according to 247Sports.

He announced his final three of Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M on June 27.

He is listed at 6-foot-4.5 and 220 pounds and plays high school football for Platte County. He has also competed in track and field.