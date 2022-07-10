x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vols

Five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley commits to Tennessee Football

Bradley is ranked as the fifth-best EDGE in the class of 2023 and the 36th overall recruit in the country.
Credit: Chandavian Bradley
Five-star class of 2023 edge rusher Chandavian Bradley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's 2023 class got a big addition today in five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley.

Missouri's top recruit is also listed as the fifth-rated edge rusher and 36th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Bradley received 32 scholarship offers and only visited South Carolina and Texas A&M, according to 247Sports.

He announced his final three of Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M on June 27.

He is listed at 6-foot-4.5 and 220 pounds and plays high school football for Platte County. He has also competed in track and field.

Chandavian is Tennessee's second five-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class after the Vols landed Nico Iamaleava in March.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

VFL, Knoxville native Todd Kelly Jr. hosts first annual 'Camp 24' to honor Zaevion Dobson's memory