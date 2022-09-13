Tennessee football given eighth-best odds to win national title by FanDuel

A couple of other sites also gave the Vols top 10 odds to claim the national title.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has been given the eighth-best odds to win the national championship following its top 25 win against Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime this past Saturday.

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, USC, Michigan and Oklahoma are the teams ahead of them in those odds to win it all.

The Vols' odds sit at 60/1.

Other websites like BetMGM also have the Vols in their top 10 teams to go all the way.

The Vols are now 2-0 on the young season with a game coming up on Saturday against Akron, which they're a 47.5-point favorite.

While it may be early to think about national title odds, fans hope the next one comes soon. It has been since 1998 since Tennessee was crowned champions of college football.