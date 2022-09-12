The Vols are off to a strong start, and local businesses are just as hyped as fans to see them win

The No. 15 Vols are off to a great start after pulling out a win in Pittsburgh on Saturday. A good season would pay off in more ways than one for Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During football season, Vol fans get out and represent their home team, and many fans travel to Knoxville from across the country.

Whether people are watching a game at Neyland Stadium or cheering from a bar across town, city leaders said football season keeps both fans and business owners excited.

"We love UT football. It's a great season for us even on away games. People are still here thinking about the university and buying their orange,” said Scott Schimmel, co-owner of Bliss Boutique.

Schimmel's store is less than a mile from UT's campus, so they stock up on plenty of Big Orange fashion.

“Whether it's an outfit or jewelry or a handbag... it's a great time of year," he said.

The Vols are getting off to a strong start this season with two wins, including one against ranked Pittsburgh. Saturday's win propelled the Vols up the AP Top 25 rankings to No. 15. Schimmel knows that if the Vols keep this up, it will be a busy season for the boutique.

“If it's an early game, we have an influx the day before. If it's a late later game on a Saturday, we have a lot of people coming in throughout the day,” Schimmel said.

Bliss is not the only business that benefits from UT during a good season. Studies show that Vols sports bring the city millions of dollars. Knoxville sees the bulk of that money during football season.

“When we win, you see an elevation in future hotel bookings for games,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. "From the restaurants and bars, we do see a lot of UT fans but also the opposing team fans coming in.”

City leaders said businesses are hyped up knowing fans are bringing in more money.