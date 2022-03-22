Tennessee Football kicks off spring practice

Josh Heupel is beginning his second spring as the Vols' head coach. Due to renovations at Neyland, the spring scrimmage this year won't be open to the public.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee began its spring practice schedule on Monday morning.

Vols Football head coach Josh Heupel is excited to be jumping in to his second spring at the helm of the program, and he's even more excited to get to work with his players again.

"They have become really consistent competitors, and it's a lot of fun being around this group," Heupel said.

He is also excited to come into this season with a better grasp on things compared to his first set of spring practices.

"So much known versus a year ago, with all the unknowns. First day, how everything was going to be handled, how it was going to operate and how coaches were going to handle themselves," Heupel said. "Just a year further in that growth and development."

The growth and development extend to the 13 early enrollees the Vols are welcoming to spring practice. It's just a fraction of the incoming freshman class, but Heupel said this experience will put them a step ahead of their future classmates.

"By the time we get to training camp, they almost resemble the class before them than they do the guys who just get here in June," Heupel said. "They've had a full offseason, they've gotten installs, they've had 15 days of real coaching on the grass."