x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vols

Tennessee football announces 2022 home game designations

The Vols open the season against Ball State in a special Thursday primetime contest on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics announced its 2022 home football game designations in Neyland Stadium on Wednesday. 

The Vols open the 2022 season at home against Ball State on September 1. Tennessee will play that game in a primetime matchup on the SEC Network at 7:00 p.m.

RELATED: First three kickoff times of the 2022 season revealed for Tennessee Football

Tennessee's 2022 homecoming game is set for October 22 when the Vols face UT Martin. The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX when the Vols host the Skyhawks. 

The annual Salute to Service game is scheduled for November 12 when Missouri visits Neyland Stadium. The game honors our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Tennessee's game against the Tigers will also serve as Senior Day.

Related Articles




Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt would be 70 today