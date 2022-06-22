Tennessee football announces 2022 home game designations

The Vols open the season against Ball State in a special Thursday primetime contest on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics announced its 2022 home football game designations in Neyland Stadium on Wednesday.

The Vols open the 2022 season at home against Ball State on September 1. Tennessee will play that game in a primetime matchup on the SEC Network at 7:00 p.m.

Tennessee's 2022 homecoming game is set for October 22 when the Vols face UT Martin. The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX when the Vols host the Skyhawks.

The annual Salute to Service game is scheduled for November 12 when Missouri visits Neyland Stadium. The game honors our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Tennessee's game against the Tigers will also serve as Senior Day.