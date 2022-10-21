UT Football honors women on staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee honored the women working in its athletic department on Friday in a video posted by Tennessee Football.
UT said it "has always been a trailblazer for women in athletics. Having powerful and talented leaders on staff every day is a privilege for [its] organization."
The video profiled Kate Miller, assistant to the head coach for Vols Football; Angelia Brummett, director of recruiting; and Samantha Howell, assistant athletic trainer
"Tennessee not only just allows women to work in these roles but they encourage your growth and your development and really allow you to excel in your position and reach your goals and do whatever you're trying to do with your career," Howell said in the video.