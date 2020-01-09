Kickoff times set for 3 Vol football games

Here's when the games will start against South Carolina, Missouri, and Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Are you ready for some football?

UT has announced kickoff times for its three of its ten games this season, all against SEC opponents as the conference decided to move to that format because of COVID-19.

The Vols will kick off the season on the road against South Carolina in Columbia on Sept. 26. The game will start at 7:30 and be televised on the SEC Network.

They'll return home the following week to host Mizzou in Neyland Stadium on Oct. 3. That kickoff will be at noon and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

On Nov. 7, the Vols will hit the road to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. That game will be at 7:30 on either the SEC Network or ESPN.