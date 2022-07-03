Three-star class of 2023 cornerback Cristian Conyer commits to Tennessee football

Conyer chose the Vols out of a final two of Tennessee and Kentucky.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three-star class of 2023 cornerback Cristian Conyer announced his commitment to Tennessee football on Sunday afternoon.

Conyer chose the Vols out of his final two schools: Tennessee and Kentucky. He is a native of Bowling Green, Ky. and plays high school football for South Warren.

The 6-foot 1.5-inch tall prospect is listed as the fourth-best recruit in Kentucky by 247Sports and the 56th-rated cornerback in the class of 2023.

Conyer received 11 offers from mostly Power 5 schools, but only visited Tennessee and Kentucky according to 247Sports. He made his official visit to Knoxville on June 24 and visited Kentucky on June 17.