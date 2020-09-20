Tennessee ranks No. 16 on AP Top 25 Poll

Less than a week away from Tennessee Football's season opener, the Vols drop one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football drops one spot in this week's AP Top 25 poll to No. 16.

While the Vols' first game against South Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 26, they are still one of eight SEC teams on the list.

Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma, respectively, hold claim to the top three spots.

Miami jumped to No. 12, No. 25 Marshall joined the Top 24, and the top 7 teams remain unchanged.

The Vols were placed at No. 14 in the pre-season poll for the first time since September 2017.

The Vols ended the 2019 season with a six-game winning streak that concluded with a victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.