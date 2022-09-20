Tennessee football releases 2023 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee football released its 2023 schedule in its entirety on Tuesday night.
The Vols' schedule is as follows, with home games in bold:
- 9/2 vs. Virginia (in Nashville)
- 9/9 vs. Austin Peay
- 9/9 @ Florida
- 9/23 vs. UTSA
- 9/30 vs. South Carolina
- 10/7 - BYE WEEK
- 10/14 vs. Texas A&M
- 10/21 @ Alabama
- 10/28 @ Kentucky
- 11/4 vs. UConn
- 11/11 @ Missouri
- 11/18 vs. Georgia
- 11/25 vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee will play an uncommon SEC foe in Texas A&M. The teams have only squared off four times in their history, with the series tied 2-2. The teams faced off in Knoxville in 2020, when TAMU won 34-13.