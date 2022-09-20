x
Vols

Tennessee football releases 2023 schedule

The Vols begin their season against Virginia in Nashville on September 2 and will play their first SEC game at Florida on September 16.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel checks his notes as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee football released its 2023 schedule in its entirety on Tuesday night.

The Vols' schedule is as follows, with home games in bold:

  • 9/2 vs. Virginia (in Nashville)
  • 9/9 vs. Austin Peay
  • 9/9 @ Florida
  • 9/23 vs. UTSA
  • 9/30 vs. South Carolina
  • 10/7 - BYE WEEK
  • 10/14 vs. Texas A&M
  • 10/21 @ Alabama
  • 10/28 @ Kentucky
  • 11/4 vs. UConn
  • 11/11 @ Missouri
  • 11/18 vs. Georgia
  • 11/25 vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee will play an uncommon SEC foe in Texas A&M. The teams have only squared off four times in their history, with the series tied 2-2. The teams faced off in Knoxville in 2020, when TAMU won 34-13.

