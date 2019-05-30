KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Summer is just barely getting started, but we're already thinking about football time in Tennessee!

UT has announced kickoff times for the first three games of the season, all at home in Neyland Stadium.

The season opener against Georgia State will start at 3:30 p.m. on August 31. It will be broadcast on ESPNU. This will be the second meeting of the two teams, and marks the first time Tennessee has started the season in August since 2014.

BYU comes to town on September 7 for a 7 p.m. game against the Vols. That game will be on ESPN. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools. UT will travel to Provo, Utah, in 2023 to complete the home-and-home series with the Cougars.

On September 14, UT-Chattanooga will be in Neyland for a noon kickoff on the SEC Network. This will be the first visit from the Mocs since 2014. The Vols have won 14 consecutive games against in-state non-conference opponents.

Season tickets are available now at AllVols.com, as well as the new Vol Pass option – a flexible ticket for all eight home games that gives fans a guaranteed seat and the ability to move around Neyland Stadium at a cost-saving price of $280.





