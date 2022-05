The Vols will now take on the Cavaliers inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football announced on Monday it has a new opponent to start the 2023 season.

The Vols originally were scheduled to play Brigham Young University on the road. Now they will play Virginia.

The game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Vols will be the designated home team.

Tennessee leads the all-time series against Virginia, 3-1. The last time the two teams met was in the 1991 Sugar Bowl, which the Vols won.