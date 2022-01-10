Tennessee gains commitment form Kingsport native

Former UCF tight end Charlie Browder committed to Tennessee, after entering the transfer portal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee football team gained commitment from transfer tight end Charlie Browder on Monday. Browder is a Kingsport, Tennessee native and announced his commitment via Twitter.

"Childhood dream come true," he tweeted.

The social media post featured a graphic with photos of Browder wearing a replica Tennessee football helmet as a child.

Browder comes to Rocky Top from UCF. He signed the Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's UCF staff before Heupel accepted the job at UT. He played in four games, but did not register any stats.

Before playing college football, Browder played at Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport and Christ School in Arden, North Carolina.