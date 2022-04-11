'Game days in Athens are pretty crazy' | Businesses near campus prepare for big crowds ahead of Tennessee-Georgia matchup

Businesses around Athens are preparing for big crowds this weekend.

ATHENS, Ga. — Students, businesses and even off-campus neighbors in Athens are preparing for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia.

A short drive from campus, one household's lawn decorations have caught the attention of passersby.

Kevin Barnes of Athens said he and his family decorate their yard every Halloween, concocting a different theme for every week in October. This year, they decided to extend the fun by one week as the Tennessee Volunteers get into town.

"We had to do a football tribute for the big game," Barnes said as he stood beside the elaborate display. His creation includes several plastic skeletons dressed in orange jerseys lying on the ground, while one skeleton in a Georgia Bulldogs jersey and helmet towers over them with a Smokey stuffed animal in hand.

“I just put this up on the day after Halloween ... and I'll take it down on Sunday. If we win, maybe I'll keep it up a little longer," Barnes said. If Georgia loses, he vouched he would take the display down immediately. "Immediately, before Tennessee fans come and destroy it," he chuckled.

"We are expecting it to be the biggest game of the season," Ralph Zurita, a shift leader at Clocked Diner, said. "Game days in Athens are pretty crazy. We get especially busy."

Zurita said the diner is assigning workers additional shifts and training them for efficiency ahead of Saturday. "There's usually a long wait at every restaurant in Athens during a game day, so our goal is to minimize that wait," he explained.

At Jittery Joe's coffee shop, one of the main goals is to provide customers with the energy needed for the big day.

"We are just trying to prepare a bunch of extra coffee. We're stocked with out Championship cans, with our Attack the Day cans, which is the most popular blend here. People love them," Jittery Joe's manager Dani Gesheva said.