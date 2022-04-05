Tennessee hoops gets invited to 2023 Maui Invitational

The Vols will be a part of a powerhouse field in Maui that includes newly-crowned champion Kansas.

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Maui Invitational returns to Hawaii in 2022, but the Vols already have 2023 to look forward to.

The 2023 Maui Invitational revealed its eight-team field, and Tennessee men's hoops has gotten an invite. The tournament will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii from Nov. 20-22, 2023.

Back to Maui!



Joining a loaded field for the 2023 @MauiInv



The tournament field is packed with powerhouse programs, including reigning national champion Kansas.

Gonzaga, UCLA, Syracuse, Purdue, and Marquette fill out the rest of the tournament field, along with Division II Chaminade, which plays in the Maui Invitational every other year.

This will be Tennessee's fourth appearance in the tournament. The team's last time in Maui was 2016, and the Vols also played in the 2011 and 2004 tournaments.