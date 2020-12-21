Tennessee's Jaden Springer named SEC Freshman of the Week

Springer is the first Tennessee player to claim an SEC Freshman of the Week honor since current Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams did so on Feb. 13, 2017.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference named University of Tennessee freshman guard Jaden Springer SEC Freshman of the Week.

In UT's wins over Appalachian State and Tennessee Tech last week, Springer averaged 16.5 points per game while shooting 14-of-18 (.778) from the field, according to the athletic department.

On Tuesday against App State, Springer scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting in just 22 minutes of action off the bench.

He followed that performance with a season-high 21-point outing Friday against Tennessee Tech, knocking down eight of his 10 attempts from the field, pulling in a season-high six rebounds and dishing out a season- and game-high six assists, the athletic department said.

Springer finished both contests with no turnovers, upping his assist/turnover ratio to 2.33 on the year, according to UT.

Through four games, Springer—a Freshman All-America candidate—is averaging 12.5 points per game, while shooting a highly efficient .655 from the field (19-29) and .800 from 3-point range (4-5).

The Charlotte, N.C., native is the first Tennessee player to claim an SEC Freshman of the Week honor since current Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams did so on Feb. 13, 2017, according to the athletic department.

Tennessee players have now earned 16 SEC weekly awards during the tenure of sixth-year head coach Rick Barnes.