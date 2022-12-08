Jalin Hyatt wins Biletnikoff Award as nation's top wide receiver

Hyatt led the SEC in receiving yards and was first in the FBS with 15 receiving touchdowns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in the nation. The honor was announced on ESPN on Thursday night.

"As a receiver, this is what you dream of," Hyatt said.

Hyatt stood atop the national ranks in numerous statistical categories. He led the FBS and set a new program record with 15 receiving touchdowns, and was first in the SEC with 1,267 receiving yards and 105.6 receiving yards per game.

He emerged as one of the most dangerous deep threats in his breakout season, and had one of the most memorable performances of the year with five touchdowns in the Vols' win over Alabama.

Hyatt is the first-ever Tennessee player to win the Biletnikoff Award since the trophy was unveiled in 1994.

Hyatt said he is still "50-50" on whether he will play in the Orange Bowl or play next season at Tennessee, and will have a decision next week.