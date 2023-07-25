Ellen Walshe, Mona McSharry punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics by setting national swimming records

Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry made history for their home country of Ireland at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

FUKUOKA, Japan — Two Lady Vol swimmers have made history by setting record-breaking times to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

July 14 marked the beginning of the 2023 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ellen Walshe, 21, and Mona McSharry, 22, both represented their home country of Ireland and made their presence known after setting records to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the World Aquatics Championship in Japan.

Walshe broke her own Irish national record at the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:10:92 in the semifinals and finished ninth overall to solidify her qualifying spot to Paris.

Next for Walshe is the 400m Individual Medley on Saturday night. Should she advance, she would compete again in the finals on Sunday night.

McSharry, who competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, also broke her own national record on Sunday in the 100m breaststroke prelims. Her previous record was 1:06:94 at the Olympics and she broke it this time around with a 1:05:55 time.