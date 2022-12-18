Lady Vols came up short against No. 2 Stanford, 77-70

Tennessee women's hoops felt the effects of Tamari Key's absence as Stanford center Cameron Brink led the Cardinal to victory.

STANFORD, Calif. — Tennessee women's basketball had no answer for second-ranked Stanford's star center Cameron Brink in the Lady Vols' loss to the Cardinal inside Maples Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Vols outscored Stanford in the middle frames, thanks in large part to Brink's foul trouble, but the All-American took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Cardinal past Tennessee, 77-70.

Brink finished the contest with a dominant 21 points, 17 rebounds and a new career-high six blocks in the win. The junior registered four blocks in the final frame.

The Lady Vols' effort highlighted the mismatch left in the wake of Tamari Key's season-ending medical condition. Tennessee still found productive scoring efforts from Jordan Horston, Sara Puckett and Rickea Jackson. Horston put up 19 points along with 10 rebounds, while Jackson and Puckett put up 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Tennessee fell to 7-6 this season following the loss. The Lady Vols return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to host Wofford in their final contest before the start of SEC play.