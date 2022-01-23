Tennessee Lady Vols defeat Georgia, moving to 7-0 in SEC play

Despite 15 first-half turnovers, Tennessee out-worked 13th ranked Georgia in the paint, to win 63 to 55.

ATHENS, Ga. — Tennessee women’s basketball continues to bring the ‘wow-factor’ game after game. If you’re anyone but Stanford, that factor has been unstoppable this season.

Tennessee showed again why against 13th ranked Georgia Sunday.

The Lady Vols clawed their way back from a 9-point first-half deficit, including 15 turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play, to defeat Georgia, 63-55.

Moreover, Tennessee made only two three-pointers in the game.

At halftime, Georgia led Tennessee, 32-31.

The third quarter was the difference in the ball game for Tennessee. The Lady Vols outscored Georgia, 21 to 15 in the third and committed only one turnover.

Tennessee also out-rebounded the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarter, 12-10, scoring seven second-chance points.

Junior guard Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee with a double-double. She scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. She also had a career-high five blocks.

Senior guard Rae Burrell made her first start since the season-opener, when Burrell left the game with a right-knee injury. Burrell started in place of Tess Darby, who did not make the trip to Athens for undisclosed reasons.

Burrell finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Despite tweaking her ankle last Sunday against Kentucky, Tamari Key made the start. She was, once again, a key difference maker for the Lady Vols contributing to eight of Tennessee’s 32 points in the pant. Key also had five blocks.

The Lady Vols out-scored Georgia in the paint, 32-22.

Tennessee moves to 18-1 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play.