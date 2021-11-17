Tennessee lawmakers honor UT Baseball team for historic 2021 season

Tennessee Baseball will open the 2022 season at home on Friday Feb. 18 with a three-game series against Georgia Southern.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers formally honored the Tennessee Baseball Vols Wednesday for their outstanding 2021 season that led them to their first College World Series appearance in more than a decade.

Knox County's delegation of state lawmakers gathered at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to formerly deliver proclamations passed in the General Assembly to head coach Tony Vitello and the team.

"Perfect afternoon to honor Vol Baseball and Coach Vitello for their 50 win season and trip to the College World Series. Proud of these young men!!" Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) said.

Following a remarkable season, the baseball Vols played in their fifth College World Series, which was their first trip to Omaha since 2005. Coach Vitello also earned several honors, including being name coach of the year by Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports and the National College Baseball Writers Association.