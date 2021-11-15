Tennessee looking for a win against South Alabama on Saturday to lock in bowl eligibility

UT announced times for their final two games against South Alabama and rival Vanderbilt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols are setting their sights on bowl eligibility as they get ready to finish out their season against South Alabama and Vanderbilt.

The 5-5 Vols take on the South Alabama Jaguars in Neyland Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 20. That game will air on ESPNU.

Tennessee Football also announced the time for their last game of the regular season against rival Vanderbilt in Neyland. The Vols will kickoff at 3:45 p.m. on November 27, and that game will air on the SEC Network.

The Vols need to beat either team to secure a bowl game. UT Athletics announced it would not self-impose a bowl ban this year following an internal investigation into alleged NCAA violations committed during former head coach Jeremy Pruitt's tenure, saying it did not want to punish players for the actions of the now-fired coaches.

"The kids that are are here will continue to have the chance to compete for championships. It’s really important that we’re able to move forward," coach Josh Heupel said.