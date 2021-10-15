Tennessee looks to upset No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday

The Vols will play in front of a sold out crowd for the first time since 2017.

Tennessee football is looking to upset 13th ranked Ole Miss inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd.

It's the first time since 2017 the Vols have filled all 102,455 seats. The hype is high for this one with many picking Tennessee to pull of the win.

The Vols are going for their third straight SEC win, something the program has only been able to do in three seasons since 2008.

Former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin returns for the first time as a head coach as he leads the Rebels into Neyland Stadium.

TENNSSEE

The Vols are 4-2 on the season, coming off dominating wins against Missouri and South Carolina.

The offense has been rolling, thanks to fast starts by the offense. Their average of 16.83 points per game in the first quarter is the best in the nation. For the first time i modern program history, the Vols have scored 28 points in the first quarter in back-to-back games.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker leads the way against the Rebels. He's fifth in the nation in passer rating and top 20 in passing touchdowns despite only getting real playing time in the second half of the second game of the year against Pittsburgh.

The quarterback has five consecutive games with multiple touchdown throws, which is the most since Tyler Bray did so in six straight games in 2021. Hooker has also found wide receiver JaVonta Payton for a touchdown in four consecutive games.

A source has told WBIR that running back Tiyon Evans is not expected to play in this game. He leads the Vols in rushing yards.

The Vols rank seventh in the nation in points per game with 41.5 on average.

OLE MISS

Ole Miss is 4-1 overall on the season and is coming off a thrilling 52-51 win over 17th ranked Arkansas

The Rebels are led by quarterback Matt Corral, who is a Heisman candidate. This season, he has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards, 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and has eight rushing touchdowns. The rushing touchdowns is tied for most in the SEC. Corral is sixth in the nation in passer rating, right behind Hooker.

Ole Miss ranks fourth in the nation in points per game with 36. on average.

GAME INFO