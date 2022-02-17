x
Tennessee loses fourth-straight road game, falls to Alabama 74-64

Alabama was hot from behind the arc Thursday night, making 10 three-pointers.
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

TENNESSEE, USA — The 12th ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers were uncharacteristically out-worked against Alabama on Thursday night. 

Tennessee has now dropped their fourth-straight road game, falling to the Crimson Tide, 74-64.

The loss gives the Lady Vols their third conference loss, tying Florida in league standings (10-3). 

Prior to Thursday night's game, Alabama had won just three games in conference play. 

Tennessee's last lead of the game was 3:39 left to play in the first quarter. From there, Alabama was in control. 

The Crimson Tide led by as many as twenty points. 

At halftime, Alabama led Tennessee, 38-29. 

Then, the Crimson Tide started the second-half fast. Alabama out-scored Tennessee in the third quarter 25 to 16. 

Tamari Key was a major bright spot for Tennessee inside. She scored 11 points in the third quarter, finishing with a double-double on the game - 20 points and 13 rebounds.  

Senior guard Rae Burrell also added double-figure scoring with 13 points. Junior guard Jordan Horston added 12 points. 

Tennessee tried to fight back in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vols went on an 8-0 run, holding Alabama scoreless for over five minutes. 

Tennessee finished the game shooting 39% from the field and 25% from three. 

Up Next: Tennessee travels to No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday.

