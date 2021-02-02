Tennessee men's basketball team to take on UT Martin at 7 p.m.

The game will be available to watch on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App or online at espn.com/watch. Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate.



Tennessee defeated Lenoir-Rhyne in its exhibition game on October 30, 103-62.



Tuesday's matchup marks the fifth all-time between the Vols and Skyhawks, with Tennessee holding a perfect 4-0 record in the series, UT Athletics said. It also marks the first of six games that the Vols will play this season against another team from Tennessee.



The Vols are set to take on East Tennessee State on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network and can be streamed online and on any mobile device through WatchESPN.