Tennessee men's basketball announces SEC schedule for 2021-2022 season

Tennessee men's basketball announced its Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season on Thursday.

The Vols open up SEC play against likely top 25 foe Alabama on the road. That game will take place on Dec. 29.

Tennessee will play Kentucky twice. They will travel to play the Wildcats first on Jan. 15. The return game will take place in Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 15.

Other potential top 25 teams the Vols will face are Arkansas on Feb. 19 on the road and Auburn at home on Feb. 26.

The Vols will play Florida at home on Jan. 26.

For Tennessee's updated schedule with all the conference games, you can visit https://utsports.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22.