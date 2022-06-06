Tennessee men's basketball will face Maryland at 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Tennessee men's basketball team will match up with Maryland at the 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn this upcoming season.
The game will be held as part of a four-game lineup on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center.
Tennessee is 2-2 all-time against Maryland, but the programs have not met since the 1984-85 season. Three of the four meetings have been held at neutral sites.
The Vols have been invited to a neutral-site event hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame four times in the last five seasons. Most recently, Tennessee competed in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut.
The 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational will also feature Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech, Iona vs. St. Bonaventure and UMass vs. Hofstra.
Ticket information, game times and television details have not yet been announced.