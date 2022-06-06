Tennessee men's basketball will face Maryland at 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn

The Vols are 2-2 against Maryland all-time and have not matched up against the Terps since the 1984-85 season.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Tennessee men's basketball team will match up with Maryland at the 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn this upcoming season.

The game will be held as part of a four-game lineup on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center.

Tennessee is 2-2 all-time against Maryland, but the programs have not met since the 1984-85 season. Three of the four meetings have been held at neutral sites.

The Vols have been invited to a neutral-site event hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame four times in the last five seasons. Most recently, Tennessee competed in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut.

Back to Brooklyn.



Vols and Terps at the Barclays Center. @hoophall



Details » https://t.co/1uSMhOJ5SG — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) June 6, 2022

The 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational will also feature Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech, Iona vs. St. Bonaventure and UMass vs. Hofstra.