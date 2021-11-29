Tennessee Men's Basketball moves up to No. 13 in AP Top 25 poll

The 4-1 Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 15 to No. 13 in Week 4.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Men's Basketball team has moved up in the rankings to No. 13 after an 80-69 win over the unranked Tennessee Tech on Friday.

Gonzaga lost the No. 1 spot to Duke after a tight 84-81 loss on Friday.

Here are the Top 25 teams for Week 4:

Duke (7-0) Purdue (6-0) Gonzaga (6-1) Baylor (7-0) UCLA (6-1) Villanova (4-2) Texas (4-1) Kansas (5-1) Kentucky (5-1) Arkansas (6-0) Arizona (6-0) Brigham Young (6-0) Tennessee (4-1) Florida (6-0) Houston (5-1) Alabama (6-1) Connecticut (6-1) Memphis (5-1) Iowa State (6-0) USC (6-0) Auburn (5-1) Michigan State (5-2) Wisconsin (5-1) Michigan (4-2) Seton Hall (5-1)