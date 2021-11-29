x
Tennessee Men's Basketball moves up to No. 13 in AP Top 25 poll

The 4-1 Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 15 to No. 13 in Week 4.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Men's Basketball team has moved up in the rankings to No. 13 after an 80-69 win over the unranked Tennessee Tech on Friday.

Gonzaga lost the No. 1 spot to Duke after a tight 84-81 loss on Friday. 

Here are the Top 25 teams for Week 4:

  1. Duke (7-0)
  2. Purdue (6-0)
  3. Gonzaga (6-1)
  4. Baylor (7-0)
  5. UCLA (6-1)
  6. Villanova (4-2)
  7. Texas (4-1)
  8. Kansas (5-1)
  9. Kentucky (5-1)
  10. Arkansas (6-0)
  11. Arizona (6-0)
  12. Brigham Young (6-0)
  13. Tennessee (4-1)
  14. Florida (6-0)
  15. Houston (5-1)
  16. Alabama (6-1)
  17. Connecticut (6-1)
  18. Memphis (5-1)
  19. Iowa State (6-0)
  20. USC (6-0)
  21. Auburn (5-1)
  22. Michigan State (5-2)
  23. Wisconsin (5-1)
  24. Michigan (4-2)
  25. Seton Hall (5-1)

The Vols will host Presbyterian on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

