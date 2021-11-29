Tennessee Men's Basketball moves up to No. 13 in AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Men's Basketball team has moved up in the rankings to No. 13 after an 80-69 win over the unranked Tennessee Tech on Friday.
The 4-1 Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 15 to No. 13 in Week 4.
Gonzaga lost the No. 1 spot to Duke after a tight 84-81 loss on Friday.
Here are the Top 25 teams for Week 4:
- Duke (7-0)
- Purdue (6-0)
- Gonzaga (6-1)
- Baylor (7-0)
- UCLA (6-1)
- Villanova (4-2)
- Texas (4-1)
- Kansas (5-1)
- Kentucky (5-1)
- Arkansas (6-0)
- Arizona (6-0)
- Brigham Young (6-0)
- Tennessee (4-1)
- Florida (6-0)
- Houston (5-1)
- Alabama (6-1)
- Connecticut (6-1)
- Memphis (5-1)
- Iowa State (6-0)
- USC (6-0)
- Auburn (5-1)
- Michigan State (5-2)
- Wisconsin (5-1)
- Michigan (4-2)
- Seton Hall (5-1)
The Vols will host Presbyterian on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.