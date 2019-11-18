KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It didn't take long for the previously unranked Vols to crack the AP Top 25 basketball poll.

In week three, the 3-0 Tennessee basketball team is ranked No. 20 in the poll released Monday, fresh off a 75-62 upset over the Washington Huskies, who were previously ranked No. 20.

The Vols are a spot lower than No. 19 Auburn. Kentucky, despite an upset loss to Evansville, is ranked No. 9. No other SEC teams are ranked.

Before the season started, the Vols had spent a school record-tying 35-weeks in the AP poll with four weeks at number one last season.

