Single-game UT men’s, women’s basketball tickets go on sale Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With their seasons right around the corner, single-game tickets for 2022-23 Tennessee men's and women's basketball go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. (EST) on Friday, Oct. 7 online.

There will be a presale on Thursday, Oct. 6, starting at 4 p.m. (EST) for GBO Insider subscribers.

Lady Vol tickets can be purchased here. Vol tickets can be purchased here. For ticket offers and special promotions, UT said to visit the Fan Experience webpage and scroll down to "Upcoming Promotions" for details.

Fans can also purchase tickets by calling the UT Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets to Lady Vol or Vol basketball to guarantee their seat for every game this season can go to AllVols.com.

Head coaches Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes will guide very promising squads into the new campaign, with the Lady Vols and Vols already garnering national attention in preseason polls, according to UT Athletics. Both programs are coming off NCAA Tournament appearances and feature impressive combinations of skilled returners and highly-regarded newcomers who look to be difference-makers.

Lady Vols

The Lady Vols, who are ranked No. 4 in ESPN's "Way-Too-Early" Top 25, make their debut first with an exhibition game vs. Carson-Newman at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 and play host to UMass in the home opener at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, according to UT Athletics. Including the exhibition contest, there will be 19 opportunities to see Harper's deep and talented team at Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT Athletics said The Lady Vols host battles against Final Four participant UConn on Jan. 26 and defending NCAA champ South Carolina on Feb. 23, with those squads ranked No. 2 and No. 1, respectively, by ESPN in the preseason. Among other top-25 caliber foes visiting Thompson-Boling Arena are No. 12 Indiana (Nov. 14), No. 11 Virginia Tech (Dec. 4) and No. 25 Georgia (Jan. 15).

The contest vs. Virginia Tech is part of the Jimmy V Women's Classic, while Tennessee will play host to Florida in the annual "We Back Pat" game on Jan. 19, Vanderbilt in the "Play4Kay" pink contest on Feb. 12 and Auburn on Feb. 19 for "Senior Day," according to the release.

Vols

After playing a lone road exhibition game vs. Gonzaga in Frisco, Texas, on Oct. 28, the Vols are set to launch their home slate vs. Tennessee Tech on Nov. 7, according to UT Athletics.

Among Tennessee's top non-conference opponents visiting Rocky Top in 2022-23 are NCAA Tournament team Texas for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 and Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 16. That matchup with FGCU comes on the heels of UT's neutral-site game vs. Colorado in Nashville (Nov. 13), while the battle of the UTs takes place during the midst of the SEC slate and is situated between a home contest vs. Georgia (Jan. 25) and a road tilt at Florida (Feb. 1), according to UT Athletics.

In addition to the SEC stop at The Summitt by Georgia, Tennessee will welcome Mississippi State on Jan. 3 for the SEC home opener and will host back-to-back home competitions vs. rivals Vanderbilt and Kentucky on Jan. 10 and 14, respectively, according to the release. During halftime of the Kentucky game, Tennessee will celebrate the jersey retirement of SEC 3-point king Chris Lofton (2004-08).