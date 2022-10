The Vols are tied with Ohio State at No. 2. It’s the Vols’ highest ranking since 2001.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has moved up once again in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Vols are now ranked No. 2, tied with Ohio State and one spot behind Georgia.

The second-ranked Vols will play the top-ranked Bulldogs this Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m.